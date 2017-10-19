Two Companies Granted Full Cannabis Operating Licenses

The Cannabis Licensing Authority, CLA, has granted full operating licenses to two companies.

The licensees are cannabis cultivation and extraction company ‘Epican’, and oil processing agency, ‘Everyting Oily’.

Chairman of the CLA, Hyacinth Lightbourne, says three more applicants have been approved for licenses.

Ms. Lightbourne says the three approved applicants should be granted full licenses soon.

She says applicants have to ensure their potential operational partner entities also meet requirements to be licensed.

Meanwhile, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Agriculture, Karl Samuda, is encouraging the CLA to move carefully but swiftly in processing applications for licenses.

He says Jamaica could miss out on opportunities if international standards are not met.

He’s assuring that the government will ensure it abides by the law in implementing cannabis related policies.

