Search
Home Crime and Court Two Cops Found Dead within Hours of Each Other
police-hat2_0.jpg

Two Cops Found Dead within Hours of Each Other

Jul 04, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

A hunt is underway this morning for gunmen who killed a policeman last night.

The decomposing body of another member of the police force was also found.

Dead are Constable Herbert Hyman and Kevin Thompson.

The Police say at about 9:05 last night the body of 34-year-old Constable Hyman was found on Hamilton Drive in Central Village, St. Catherine.

The constable who was attached to the Mobile Reserve was found with several gunshot wounds.

And earlier, at about 6:30 the Police say the decomposing body of Constable Thompson was found at his home in Greater Portmore in the parish.

Constable Thompson was attached to the St. Thomas Police Division.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the two officers is not immediately clear.

–30–

Previous PostMayberry Signs 'Lockup Agreement' Scotia

Related articles

Boxing-Gloves

Tsetsi Surprised to be Paired with Sakima for Contender Semi-Final

Jul 04, 2017

ja-aus-netball

Two Sunshine Girls Cleared of Disciplinary Charges

Jul 04, 2017

mayberry

Mayberry Signs ‘Lockup Agreement’ Scotia

Jul 04, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS