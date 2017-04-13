Search
Gun Ammo

Two Firearms Off the Streets; Two Men Arrested

Apr 13, 2017Crime and Court0

Two men are now in custody after the police seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in two separate incidents in East Kingston yesterday.

In the first incident, police seized a Ruger pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition, while conducting patrols in Franklyn Town at about eight last evening.

Head of the Kingston Eastern police, Deputy Superintendent Robert Walker says the man was arrested after police saw him with a bulge in his waist and searched him.

DSP Robert Walker says the man was out on bail having been charged with murder.

The second incident happened at about 10:30 along Elletson Road.

The head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, CCU is Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay.

Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay says the man was operating the vehicle as a robot taxi.

-30-

