Two Held in Connection with BK Employee’s Killing

The two suspects in custody in connection with the killing of a former employee of Burger King, Nile Brown, are to be questioned today.

Miss Brown’s body was found in a barrel in bushes in St. Thomas on Sunday.

Her former landlord and his female companion were taken into custody last evening in connection with her killing.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communication Unit, CCU , Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, told our news center today that the two were to be interrogated today by the Police.

It’s understood that Brown had expressed concern that the Landlord and his female companion may have been spying on her.

A crowd in Denham Town, West Kingston looked on last evening as the police took the two into custody.

It’s believed that sometime between Saturday and Sunday, Brown was killed in her apartment in Denham Town.

She was placed in a blue barrel and her body dumped in bushes in St. Thomas.

A wire was found around her neck. Her hands were bound.

She was an employee at a Burger King outlet in the Corporate Area. She was in her early twenties.

