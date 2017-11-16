Two Held on Old Harbour Rd following Seizure of Assault Rifle

Nationwide News has learnt that two persons were taken into custody yesterday in connection with the seizure of a high-powered weapon on Old Harbour Road in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

Head of the St. Catherine North Police, Senior Superintendent Beau Rigabie, confirmed to our news centre that a rifle was found in a car that was seized late yesterday afternoon.

But, he says he’s unable to give further details as the police are still investigating the incident.

Nationwide News understands the weapon was seized after police stopped a car in the vicinity of the Homestead Primary School.

The car and its occupants were searched and the rifle was found wrapped in a piece of cloth.

The occupants of the car were arrested.

–30–