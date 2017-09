Two Jamaicans who are alleged operatives in the dangerous lottery scam are now in the United States waiting to face that country’s justice system.

The alleged operatives are Trishan Fisher and Akil Grey.

Both were extradited on Wednesday after they were indicted on lottery scamming and money laundering charges.

The men were arrested recently by the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime branch of the Constabulary, C-TOC.

The Head of C-TOC is Assistant Commissioner, Fitz Bailey.

— 30 —