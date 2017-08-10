Search
Two Jamaicans Head to America for National Triathlon Championship

Aug 09, 2017

National Triathletes Llori Sharpe and Jassette Bromfield will travel to the USA to compete in their National Age Group Triathlon Championship to be held at the Carter Lake in Omaha.

Both athletes secured their spot in the championship by performances in triathlon meets held in the USA during the 2016 season.

They are the only two Caribbean athletes participating and non-US Nationals who will be a part of the over 3000 athletes participating in this annual event.

Sharpe says she’s hoping to impress the college scouts.

–30–

