Home Crime and Court Two Killed in Payneland Shooting
Police-Shooting

Aug 04, 2017Crime and Court0

Five people were shot last night in Tavares Gardens in the Payneland Division in the St. Andrew South Western constituency.

Two of the injured have died but have not yet been identified. Three others have been admitted to hospital and are undergoing surgery.

Councilor for the Payneland Division, Audrey Smith Facey who visited the injured at the hospital last night says one person has been treated and sent home.

Reports are that gunmen drove by in a car and opened fire on a group of people in Tavares Gardens.

A motive has not yet been established for the shooting.

The division has been the center of a bitter political divide within the People’s National Party.

Mrs. Smith Facey recently lost to Angela Brown Burke in a bid to become the party’s standard bearer for the constituency.

