Two Killed, Three Injured in Separate Clarendon Shooting Incidents

Two people were shot and killed and three others injured in separate incidents in Clarendon, yesterday.

In the first incident, 63 year old businessman, Derek Mitchell also known as ‘Balla’, was killed following an attempted robbery in Sandy Bay.

Report are about three in the afternoon Mitchell was seated in a bar, when an unknown assailant entered and ordered everyone to lie face down on the floor.

Mitchell pulled his licensed firearm and engaged the robbers – one of whom had a handgun.

After the shoot-out, Mitchell and another man were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to the May Pen Hospital where Mitchell was pronounced dead.

The other man was treated and released.

In the second incident, 56 year old taxi-driver Calvas Blake also known as ‘Carl’, was shot and killed in the Bushy Park community.

Two women were also shot an injured.

Reports are that Blake, who plies the May Pen to Bucknor route, picked up two men and two women.

One of the men requested a turn off into the Bushy Park Community.

On reaching Mohagony Glades, the men exited the vehicle where armed men came from the bushes and opened fire on the car.

Blake was hit multiple times in the upper body.

He lost control of vehicle and it crashed in nearby bushes.

The women sustained injures to their legs.

They were rushed to the hospital where Blake was pronounced dead.

Head of the Clarendon Police, Superintendent Vendolyn Cameron-Powell says this shooting may’ve been a reprisal for a previous murder in the parish.

She says the parish is saturated with illegal guns and ammunition.

She’s calling on residents to help in the recovery of the illegal weapons.

