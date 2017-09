Two men were shot and killed and two others shot and injured in Norwood, St. James this morning.

The dead men are 37-year-old, Sanjay Beckford of Flankers-Crossing, and 32-year-old plumber, Sheldon Bailey of Paradise, Norwood.

Head of the police Corporate Communications Unit, CCU, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says the four men were shot about 7:30 this morning.

Superintendent Lindsay says the police are yet to identify a motive for the murders.

–30–