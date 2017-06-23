Two Losing Candidates Walk Away from Constituencies

Two candidates who lost in the February 2016 General Election have resigned as caretakers for their respective constituencies.

They’re the PNP’s Richard Parchment and the JLP’s Dennis Meadows.

Mr. Parchment has resigned as PNP Caretaker for South East St. Elizabeth.

Parchment, who’s a former MP for the constituency, sent his resignation letter this week to PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson.

Mr. Parchment was beaten by 970 votes by the JLP’s Frank Witter.

Meantime, Mr. Meadows on Wednesday published on Facebook his resignation as JLP caretaker for North Trelawny.

Mr. Meadows says he remains a member and supporter of the JLP.

He was defeated by more than 500 votes by the PNP’s Victor Wright in the General Election.

