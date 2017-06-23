Search
Home Latest_MA Two Losing Candidates Walk Away from Constituencies
Resignation Letter

Two Losing Candidates Walk Away from Constituencies

Jun 23, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Two candidates who lost in the February 2016 General Election have resigned as caretakers for their respective constituencies.

They’re the PNP’s Richard Parchment and the JLP’s Dennis Meadows.

Mr. Parchment has resigned as PNP Caretaker for South East St. Elizabeth.

Parchment, who’s a former MP for the constituency, sent his resignation letter this week to PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson.

Mr. Parchment was beaten by 970 votes by the JLP’s Frank Witter.

Meantime, Mr. Meadows on Wednesday published on Facebook his resignation as JLP caretaker for North Trelawny.

Mr. Meadows says he remains a member and supporter of the JLP.

He was defeated by more than 500 votes by the PNP’s Victor Wright in the General Election.

–30–

Previous PostUCASE Seeking 10-15% Rise in Minimum Wage

Related articles

Trafigura - Houston office scenes and executive portraits

Appeal Court Dismisses PNP Trafigura Appeal: Full Judgement

Jun 23, 2017

volleyballg_0

NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tournament Tips-off in St Ann Today

Jun 23, 2017

Soccer-banner-1024x682

Jamaica & Curacao to Contest CFU Caribbean Cup Final

Jun 23, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS