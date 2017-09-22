Two Men Arrested following Gun Seizure in Mt Salem ZOSO

Two men were taken into custody yesterday following the seizure of one gun and dozens of ammunition in the Mount Salem Zone of Special Operations.

The police say they also seized material linked to lottery scamming.

In a statement yesterday, the Zone of Special Operations Joint Forces say they seized a Glock pistol with a magazine containing ten rounds of ammunition.

An M16 magazine containing thirty-one rounds was also seized.

Reports are that about 1:30 yesterday afternoon members of the Joint Forces conducted a snap raid on Katan Lane in Mount Salem where premises were searched and the weapons and ammunition were found.

The security forces also found 24 lead sheets and four money gram receipts.

The two men who were taken into custody are being processed.

–30–