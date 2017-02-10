Search
Home Evening News Two Men Charged with Shineka Gray’s Murder
shineka gray

Two Men Charged with Shineka Gray’s Murder

Feb 10, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Two men who were recently arrested in relation to the killing of 15-year-old Shineka Gray have been charged with murder.

They’re 31-year-old taxi driver, Gregory Roberts otherwise called ‘driver’ and 21-year-old Mario Morrison otherwise called ‘Speshy’.

They were charged today. Both men remain in police custody. They’re scheduled to appear in the St. James parish court on February 16.

Shineka’s decomposing body was found in bushes in St. James last week Wednesday – three days after she was reported missing. Her body had multiple stab wounds.

Shineka was last seen at a taxi stand in the parish capital, Montego Bay. She was reportedly on her way home from a funeral.

Shineka was a grade 10 student at Green Pond High School in St. James. Her killing has drawn nationwide condemnation.

It came amid a series of violent attacks against women and girls which have caused national outrage.

–30–

Previous PostWeekend Athletics Preview

Related articles

cricket-ball

Samuels Urging Consistency with the Bat in Super 50

Feb 10, 2017

track stadium

Weekend Athletics Preview

Feb 10, 2017

TAXI in Ljubljana, Slovenia

Cab Drivers Defiant Over Govt Directive to Remove Tint

Feb 10, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History