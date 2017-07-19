Two Men Held in Connection with Ramdial’s Murder

Two men who were intercepted in a vehicle last Wednesday as suspects in the murder of businessman Richard Ramdial, have again been taken into police custody.

However, Police Commissioner George Quallo says investigators do not believe the men were involved in the murder.

Commissioner Quallo says the men and the car were picked up yesterday.

He says the men were only picked up to ‘clear the air’.

The police have been criticized after it emerged that some of their members had intercepted the suspected get-away car of Mr. Ramdial’s killers, but released the men who were thought to be suspects, soon after

Commissioner Quallo says a single shooter carried out the attack.

He says the two men were intercepted after citizens informed the police that they saw a man get into a vehicle, and flee to an area close to the crime scene.

Mr. Quallo says the men explained why they were fleeing.

Commissioner Quallo says as far as he knows, the hands of the men were not swabbed for gun powder residue before they were released by the police. But he says the police conducted necessary checks to satisfy themselves that the men were not culpable.

