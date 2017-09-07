Two Men Killed on Tavistock Terrace

Two unidentified men were shot and killed in St. Andrew yesterday afternoon.

The men, believed to be in their thirties, were killed and left in an open lot in Tavistock Terrace.

Reports from the Matildas Corner Police are that at about 4:15 yesterday afternoon, explosions were heard and the police summoned.

On their arrival, the two men were found dead in an open lot. They’d both been shot many times to the head and upper body.

The police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the bodies.

The first man is of dark complexion, has a low haircut, is of medium build, and about 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was dressed in blue jeans pants and black shoes.

The second man is of brown complexion, stout built, 6 feet tall and was dressed in black merino, blue jeans and a pair of brown shoes.

–30–