Two men died after a bus they tried to steal plunged over a precipice in St. Ann on Tuesday.

Head of the St. Ann Police, Superintendent Gary Francis, says the men stole the bus from someone’s home in the community of Wild Cane in the parish.

He says the men sustained multiple injuries when the bus overturned.

He says a driver’s license found on one of them indicates he’s from Kingston.

Superintendent Gary Francis says police are investigating the incident.

