Two Miles Under Curfew as Residents Flee

The police are reporting a ‘mass exodus’ of residents from the community of Two Miles in St Andrew.

The community has been rocked by several murders in recent days.

Head of the St. Andrew South Police, Senior Superintendent, Carl Ferguson, says several residents are fleeing the community.

Two people, including a dancehall entertainer, were killed minutes apart in separate incidents in the community on Monday.

It’s believed the 43-year-old entertainer, Donovan McMurray, who goes by the stage name Unicorn, was killed in an act of reprisal for the murder of 42-year-old Marvalyn Groves-Gunter.

The community is now under curfew.

Senior Superintendent Carl Ferguson, says multiple murders and cases of arson are among the reasons for the imposition of the curfew.

The curfew began at 6:00 last evening and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m tomorrow.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

NORTH –Along Waltham Park Road from Crescent Road to Norman Lane.

SOUTH – Along Norman Lane from Waltham Park to Spanish Town road.

EAST – Along Spanish Town Road from Norman Lane to Spanish Town Road.

WEST- Along Crescent Road from Spanish Town Road to Waltham Park Road.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the specified boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

Earlier this week, the police told our News Centre that the recent increase in criminal activity in the community started about two months ago.

–30–