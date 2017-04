The government will roll out a two-month traffic ticket amnesty, beginning July 1.

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, made the announcement this afternoon as he made his contribution to the 2017/2018 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives.

The amnesty is to precede the passing of the new Road Traffic Act.

The government collected approximately $340-million from a six-month-long traffic ticket amnesty which ended in January 2013.

