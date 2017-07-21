Two Prominent Councilors Support Smith-Facey

As the campaign to be the PNP’s new standard bearer for South West St. Andrew intensifies, two prominent members of the local government fraternity from the Opposition PNP have come out in support of Councilor Smith-Facey’s bid.

One of those members is Councillor Dennis Gordon

Gordon is the Councilor for the Maxfield Park Division in PNP President, Dr. Peter Phillips’ East Central St. Andrew constituency.

The Mayor of Spanish Town and Councilor for the Greendale Division in St. Catherine, Norman Scott has also recorded a video throwing his support behind Mrs. Smith Facey.

