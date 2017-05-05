Search
Two Shot Dead in Anchovy, St James
Two Shot Dead in Anchovy, St James

May 05, 2017

The St. James Police say they are maintaining a presence in Anchovy, St. James following the killing of two men this morning.

Deputy Superintendent Gary McKenzie says the men were shot dead in an area called ‘Nigga Ground’.

He says no motive has yet been established for the killings.

In the meantime, DSP McKenzie says at least three of the people listed as wanted by the St. James Police two weeks ago, have turned themselves in.

The police have identified 31 people as wanted for various offenses including murders and shootings in and around the parish.

DSP McKenzie says the police are expecting others on the list to turn themselves in today.

