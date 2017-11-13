Two Slain in Meadowbrook Estate

Two persons were shot and killed by unknown assailants at the intersection of Bombay and Linscott Avenue in Meadowbrook Estate, Kingston 20 on Saturday.
Dead are 31-year-old Toni-Ann Murray, a cashier of Linscott Avenue and 21-year-old George Phillips of Ridgeway Road, Bombay Avenue in the parish.
Reports from police are that about 8:27 p.m., Murray was sitting in a motorcar on the compound of the community centre while Phillips was sitting on a makeshift stool in front of the community centre.
Police say two men armed with guns approached them and opened gunfire.
Murray and Phillps were hit.
The gunmen escaped in a waiting motor vehicle.
The injured were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
