Two Sunshine Girls Cleared of Disciplinary Charges
Two Sunshine Girls Cleared of Disciplinary Charges

Jul 04, 2017Sports0

Sunshine Girls Shanice Beckford and Khadijah Williams have been cleared of all charges after their exclusion from the home series against Barbados.

In a statement, Netball Jamaica says the issues stemmed primarily from miscommunication between the affected parties.

According to the statement, the players apologized for making public comments on the matter, while Netball Jamaica has expressed its commitment to continue working out the issues.

Netball Jamaica and the players have committed to continue working together, as this matter is now considered closed.

