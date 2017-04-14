Two Teen Brothers Dead following Early Morning Shooting in Clarendon

Two brothers are dead and a 13-year-old boy injured after being attacked at their home early Thursday morning in Sandy Bay, Clarendon.

Dead are 19-year-old Richard Blake and 16-year-old Ricardo Blake.

Acting Head of the Clarendon Police Division, Superintendent David White, says three gunmen attacked the brothers.

They were reportedly sleeping at the time.

Superintendent White says preliminary information indicates that a stolen gun by another family member caused the attack.

None of the gunmen has been held. But Superintendent White says the police have a very good lead as to who the attackers might be.

Meanwhile, he says the injuries of the surviving 13-year-old boy are not life threatening.

-30-