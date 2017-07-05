Two Teens Involved in Deadly Payne Land Attack

The police say at least two teenagers carried out a deadly attack in Payne Land in South West St. Andrew yesterday.

One of the teenagers, believed to be a 16-year-old boy, is now in hospital under police guard.

Two people were shot, one fatally in that incident.

It’s one of two gun attacks yesterday which has sparked fears among residents of Payne Land.

In the other incident in Olympic Gardens in West Central St. Andrew, three people were killed and another shot and injured.

The Police say they’re on alert this afternoon in both communities and they’ve launched high-level investigations.

The murderous attacks happened in constituencies represented by two of Jamaica’s foremost political leaders.

Olympic Gardens, where three people were killed and one shot and injured, is in the constituency of West Central St. Andrew, represented by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness. He’s now in Grenada for a CARICOM Heads of Government meeting.

Payne Land, where two people were also shot yesterday, one fatally, is in the constituency of South West St. Andrew, which was represented by former Prime Minister, Portia Simpson Miller.

This afternoon, both communities are tense; with their residents in fear.

Head of the Area Four Police, Assistant Commissioner, Devon Watkis, this afternoon revealed to Nationwide News that teenagers carried out one of the attacks.

He says it’s time for the country to provide social intervention programmes so teenage boys aren’t easily consumed by gangs.

The police say the teenage suspect now under police guard showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was reportedly shot by a licensed firearm holder who saw him shooting at two men and tried to help.

The police say he was unable to give a satisfactory account of how he was shot.

ACP Watkis says the shootings are reprisals for previous murders. He says some of the victims were innocent bystanders.

He says the police are doing everything in their power to bring peace to the communities.

Meanwhile, one resident of Payne Land in South West St. Andrew is lamenting that criminal activities in the area are being committed by young men under 21 years.

The resident, who declined to give us his name, says the crime was affecting businesses in the area.

He’s also expressing concern that residents do not trust the police to share information with them.

He says the residents are fearful that members of the Constabulary Force will pass on information they give them to the criminals.

The Payne Land resident also wants to see an increase in police presence in the community.

A resident of Payne Land in South West St. Andrew speaking with our reporter who visited the community this afternoon.

Another resident, who wished not to be named or recorded, told us that in his forty years living in the community he’s never been more afraid. He also told us that young men under 21 were involved in committing the acts of violence. He says residents don’t speak to the youngsters because they’re afraid.

