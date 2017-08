Jamaica’s under-17 female football team will host their Costa Rican counterparts in two practice matches, late next month.

The announcement was made by Acting President of the Jamaica Football Federation, Bruce Gaynor, yesterday.

They’ll also play against UWI women’s team at the UWI/JFF Captain Horace Burrell Center of Excellence, This Afternoon at 4.

The squad is currently preparing for the final CONCACAF Caribbean Qualifiers to be played in Haiti, from October 16-22.

