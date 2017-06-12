UCASE gives JUTC four days to reinstate dismissed employees.

A leading trade union is giving the state-owned bus company, Jamaica Urban Transit Company, JUTC, four more days to say whether 12 female employees who it says were dismissed,

will be reinstated. Last week the Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees, UCASE, threatened to take industrial action against the JUTC for what it called the unfair

dismissals. It said the 12 female employees have been suspended since September amid reports of missing funds at the company. Today representatives of UCASE and JUTC met to

discuss the matter. General Secretary of UCASE, John Levy, says they also discussed a review of the company’s disciplinary process and the dismissal of two other employees.

He says the JUTC has until 2PM Friday to update the Union on what will be done about the 12 female employees.

In the meantime Mr. Levy says the JUTC has given UCASE the go ahead to appeal the dismissal of former Accident Investigator, Donovan White.

UCASE says Mr. White was dismissed for writing an inaccurate time in the department register.

John Levy, General Secretary of the Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees, speaking this afternoon with Nationwide News.

