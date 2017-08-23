UCASE Hails Gresford Smith following his Passing

The Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees, UCASE, is today hailing Gresford Smith as ‘among the best to serve the Ministry of labour’ following his passing on Sunday.

Mr Smith is the former Chief Industrial Relations Officer for the Ministry of Labour.

Speaking today with Nationwide News, UCASE president, Vincent Morrison, called Mr Smith an ‘outstanding public servant’.

Mr. Smith led several important negotiations during the tenure of former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller when she was Labour Minister.

Morrison says Mr. Smith is ranked among the best public servants.

–30–