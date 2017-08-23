UDC Defends Downtown Kingston Development MOU

General Manager of the Urban Development Corporation, UDC, Dr. Damian Graham, is defending the entity’s agreement with China Construction America, CCA.

The UDC has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding with the Chinese based company for the creation of a master plan to develop Downtown, Kingston.

The Construction Industry Council, CIC, has called for the MOU between the two entities to be withdrawn, saying it locks Jamaicans out of the project.

However, Dr. Graham says the agreement is not exclusive. He insists Jamaicans can make their own proposals.

Meanwhile, Director of Communications at the Office of the Prime Minister, Robert Morgan, says no local firm responded to the Prime Minister’s announced policy to redevelop downtown, Kingston.

Under the agreement, CCA is to be paid up to a million US dollars to come up with the concept for the redevelopment of downtown Kingston and Heroes Circle.

