President of ISSA, Dr. Walton Small, says the association’s executive voted to allow Ari Rodgers of Uganda to compete for Kingston College despite meeting only one of the three criteria.

The Ugandan national met the age standard, but failed to fill the registration or attendance criteria.

Rogers, a long distance runner will run in class two at the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls championships, later this month.

Small says this does not represent a bias toward Kingston College.

-30-