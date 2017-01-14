UK Respects Jamaica’s Rejection of Prison Deal

The government of the United Kingdom says it respects the decision of the Holness-administration to reject the controversial £25-million prison deal.

Foreign Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, informed the Senate today of the decision of the Jamaican Government.

She was responding to questions from Opposition Senator, Lambert Brown.

This afternoon, UK High Commissioner to Jamaica, David Fitton told our news center that the UK notes and has regard for the move by Jamaica not to accept the prison deal.

High Commissioner Fitton says the UK and Jamaica will continue to work on the issue of the return of Jamaican nationals who’re in UK prisons.

He says the UK is still committed to an excellent bilateral engagement with Jamaica across a number of issues, including security and prisoner transfers.

Earlier, Foreign Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, disclosed that the Holness administration has decided not to accept the deal.

Last year, former National Security Minister, Peter Bunting, in the previous Simpson Miller administration signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with the UK for a 25 million Pound prison.

Under the MoU, the UK was to build a prison in Jamaica and up to 2-hundred-and-50 Jamaicans currently imprisoned in the UK would complete their sentences here.

The signing of the MoU had drawn backlash from members of the public, the then Opposition JLP and some sections of civil society.

Responding to Opposition Senators, Minister Johnson Smith noted that the government has concluded that the UK prison offer would not be beneficial to Jamaica on a whole.

High Commissioner Fitton this afternoon confirmed word from the Foreign Minister that the stance of the Holness administration has been communicated to the UK.

He declined to comment when asked what does the UK government consider to be the way forward regarding the issue of Jamaicans currently imprisoned in their country.

