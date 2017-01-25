Search
UN Bringing Local Agencies Together to ‘Deliver As One’

Jan 25, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The United Nations says plans are advanced to move all 23 of its local agencies into a single facility this year to better serve Jamaicans.

A statement yesterday from UN Resident Coordinator, Bruno Pouezat , says the plans are consistent with the United Nations’ 2017 mandate to ‘Delivering as One’ concept.

He says it aims to deliver at the country level, One Programme, One Budget, One Operating Standard, One Communications Strategy, One Office and One Team, led by One Leader.

The new building will be housed on a property located on the Kingston Waterfront.

The property was made available by the Jamaican government.

Mr. Pouezat says the launch of the new combined regional programme is a significant milestone in the history of United Nations development assistance to Jamaica.

