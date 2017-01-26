Uncertainty Continues Over Portia’s Departure

There’s increasing tension in the Opposition People’s National Party, as its President Portia Simpson Miller has avoided efforts to have her confirm whether she’ll step aside before the upcoming budget debate.

Sources in the PNP say over the past few weeks, Mrs. Simpson Miller has declined to respond to efforts to have her give a specific timeline for her departure.

It’s understood that PNP Chairman Robert Pickersgill is also facing pressure from several influential members of the party for failing to bring the matter of Simpson Miller’s departure before the Executive of the party.

Plans were reportedly in place for Mr. Pickersgill to meet with Mrs. Simpson Miller earlier this week to settle on a timetable for her departure.

But that meeting did not materialize because Mrs. Simpson Miller was not available.

Several influential members of the PNP officer corps are pushing for Mrs. Simpson Miller to resign quickly and allow Dr. Peter Phillips to address the budget debate as Opposition Leader.

The uncertainty in the PNP regarding the timetable for Simpson Miller’s departure means the party has only a few weeks to decide on who will be its Opposition Leader and Opposition Spokesman on Finance during the budget debate.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Audley Shaw disclosed that the budget will be tabled early next month and the debate will begin on March 9.

— 30 —