Search
Home Latest_MA UNDP Begins Allocation of Recovery Funds

UNDP Begins Allocation of Recovery Funds

Sep 11, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The United Nations Development Programme UNDP, has begun allocating resources for recovery efforts in the Caribbean in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Irma tore through the Northern and Eastern Caribbean last week, leaving over 20 dead and hundred of millions of dollars in property damage.

The islands of St. Martin, Barbuda, Anguilla and the Virgin islands were the worst affected.

The UNDP Recovery efforts are to begin immediately in affected areas.

Work will include, debris and waste removal, short term employment and rehabilitation of community infrastructure.

Implementation is expected to start in the next two weeks.

–30–

Previous PostJATCA Denies Claims of Industrial Action at NMIA

Related articles

Waltham Park Rd Residents Protest Police Killing of Community Man

Sep 11, 2017

JATCA Denies Claims of Industrial Action at NMIA

Sep 11, 2017

CARICOM Secretariat Steps Up Relief Efforts after Hurricane Irma

Sep 11, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS