UNDP Begins Allocation of Recovery Funds

The United Nations Development Programme UNDP, has begun allocating resources for recovery efforts in the Caribbean in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Irma tore through the Northern and Eastern Caribbean last week, leaving over 20 dead and hundred of millions of dollars in property damage.

The islands of St. Martin, Barbuda, Anguilla and the Virgin islands were the worst affected.

The UNDP Recovery efforts are to begin immediately in affected areas.

Work will include, debris and waste removal, short term employment and rehabilitation of community infrastructure.

Implementation is expected to start in the next two weeks.

