Unemployment Falls Marginally

There’s been another dip in the country’s unemployment rate.

Figures from the Statistical Institute of Jamaica, STATIN released on Tuesday, show that for July of this year the unemployment rate was 11.3 percent. This is 1.6 percent lower when compared with the same period last year.

STATIN says the decrease was driven by a decline in the unemployment rates for both males and females.

It says the unemployment rate for males fell from 9.5-percent to 8 percent.

While the unemployment rate for females dropped from 16.9-percent to 15.2-percent.

Meanwhile, STATIN says the number of people in the labour force stood at 1,371,200.

This represents an increase of point 6 percent.

STATIN says the male labour force increased by point 5 percent and the female labour force by point 8 percent.

The survey was conducted during July to September of this year.

–30–