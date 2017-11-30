UNWTO Boss Bemoans ‘Unfair’ Media Coverage

The Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, UNWTO, Taleb Rifai is describing media reports on his speech Tuesday as ‘a bit unfair’.

The Secretary-General says he’s disappointed with how his comments on exclusive resorts were characterized in sections of the media.

Mr. Rifai says he was only commenting on the way forward.

Mr. Rifai says the use of the word ‘blast’ in a local headline suggests that he was attacking the idea of exclusive resorts. He emphasised that wasn’t his intention.

Mr. Rifai is referring to comments he made Tuesday while speaking at the opening of day two of the UNWTO conference in Montego Bay.

In his statement at that time he said ‘we cannot continue to build 5-star hotels in 3-star communities.’

