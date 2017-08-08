UNWTO Eyeing Bolt for Ambassador Role

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, says the United Nation World Tourism Organization, UNWTO, is in discussion with track legend Usain Bolt, about becoming an Ambassador for its conference this year.

It’s the first time the international conference will be held in Jamaica.

The conference will be held under the theme ‘Building Partnerships for Sustainable Tourism for Development’. It’s to take place at the Montego Bay Convention Centre from November 27 to 29

Minister Bartlett says Bolt is expected to join the ranks of a number of other special UNWTO ambassadors when he retires after the World Championships in London.

Minister Bartlett says discussions are underway towards having Bolt agree to be the face of a range of Jamaica’s tourism activities.

The Tourism Minister was speaking with Journalists on Monday at the Jamaica House village in London. He says more than 50 countries and 200 delegates have registered for the UNWTO conference.

The conference will bring together world leaders from the tourism industry along with governments, donors, international development and finance organizations to coordinate an international road map and foster collaborative relationships for socio-economic development via tourism.

— 30 —