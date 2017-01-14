Search
UPDATE: Bustamante Fire

Jan 13, 2017

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Winston De La Haye says the authorities at the Bustamante Hospital for Children are now meeting to decide if they’ll need to transfer four patients to the University Hospital of the West Indies.

An AC unit in the consultant’s office inside the Intensive Care Unit, ICU, caught fire last light, forcing the area to be evacuated.

Dr. De La Haye says the four patients, ranging between 2-days-old and 3-years-old, are now in the ICU’s recovery room, which is preventing surgeries from being done.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton says there’s no major damage to the area.

He says the fire brigade will be carrying out an assessment.

Dr. Tufton says clean-up began last night, and he expects the ICU will return to operational normality in the next couple of days. He says the Ministry will be providing funds for the repairs.

