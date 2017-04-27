US Going After Scammers through Less Direct Methods

The United States says it’s moving to prosecute more Jamaicans involved in the illicit lottery scam — but in less direct ways.

These include staff at banks, remittance and other institutions, which facilitate the corrupt practice.

That’s the word from Counsellor for Public Affairs at the United States Embassy in Kingston, Joshua Polacheck.

His warning comes as eight Jamaicans — including a policeman — were on Wednesday extradited to the United States to face lottery scamming charges.

The eight Jamaicans extradited today are accused of being part of a lottery scam network that fleeced scores of elderly American citizens out of more than USD$5.6-million.

Prosecutors in the US state of North Dakota say they were part of a criminal organisation, led by another Jamaican, Lavrick Willocks.

Willocks was apprehended last November and extradited to the US in January, after waiving his right to a hearing.

Mr. Polacheck says police are investigating two other persons believed to be a part of Willocks’ organisation.

He says US law enforcers are investigating thousands of other similar cases, with a view to extraditing more people ‘in the coming months and years’.

