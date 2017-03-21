Search
UTECH Condemns Murder of 72yr Old Doctor

Mar 21, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The University of Technology, UTECH, is condemning what it describes as the ‘brutal’ and ‘vicious’ killing of medical practitioner, Dr Garth Officer.

In a news release yesterday, President of UTECH, Professor Stephen Vasciannie, says the ‘senseless’ murder of Dr Officer has snuffed out one of Jamaica’s talented sons.

UTECH says Dr. Officer was an excellent ambassador.

The police say the 72-year-old medical doctor was shot dead at his home in Grants Pen, St Andrew on Friday.

Reports are that residents called the police after they heard explosions at about 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

Police say Dr Officer was found slumped over in the passenger seat of his car.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dr. Officer, who was also a nutritionist and chiropractor, recently completed his studies for the Doctorate of Medical Dentistry.

He would’ve graduated this year.

