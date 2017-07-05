Search
UWI Applicants to Pay Non-Refundable $20k Commitment Fee

Jul 05, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Approved applicants to the University of the West Indies, Mona are now required to pay a non-refundable commitment fee of $20,000.

The University says the fee was approved by the Campus Finance and General Purposes Committee in May.

UWI says the fee applies to all prospective undergraduate and post-graduate students who accept an offer to enroll in the institution.

The fee is a prerequisite for registration and must be paid by the end of July.

UWI says once the fee is paid, the money will be applied to the student’s tuition or any other fees payable upon their enrollment.

