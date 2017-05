UWI came from behind to beat Portmore United 2-1 in the 1st leg of the Red Stripe Premier League semi-final, at the Wembley Centre of Excellence, yesterday.

Ricardo Morris gave Portmore the lead in the 5th minute before Girvon Brown equalized for UWI in the 23rd minute.

Patrick brown then scored in the 69th minute to make sure the college men came away with all three points.

Meanwhile, Arnett Gardens hosts Humble Lion at the Anthony Spaulding Complex in the second semi-final, today.

