Home Crime and Court UWI Student to Court on Kidnapping Charges
court

UWI Student to Court on Kidnapping Charges

May 24, 2017Crime and Court0

Twenty-five-year old University student, Rosemarie Moore, and Mandeville resident, Kevaughan Henry, are scheduled to return to the Manchester Parish Court today to answer to charges of kidnapping.

The two are also charged with conspiracy to kidnap.

They were charged after the alleged kidnapping of two Mandeville businessmen.

Reports are that on March 3, the two businessmen were taken by a gunman, tied up and left in a house before being moved to bushes.

The wife of one of the businessmen was contacted and allegedly told that to secure her husband’s release she must leave one million dollars at a particular location in Mandeville.

Undercover police officers arrested Henry, when he turned up at the location, allegedly to collect the ransom money.

The two businessmen were later found in a house unharmed.

