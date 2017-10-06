Vandalism Reducing JUTC Fleet to ‘Dry Weather Buses’

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company’s Franchise and Revenue Protection Manager, Radcliffe Lewis, says the company now has what he’s describing as a lot of “dry weather buses.”

The revelation comes as bus vandalism continues.

Lewis says the damaged buses couldn’t operate during the heavy rains last evening.

He says last evening, two of their buses were stoned and damaged. Two passengers were also injured.

The JUTC said last month that between 2014 and this year, the company has spent about $40-million to repair buses damaged by stoning.

The company says 77 buses have been damaged this year, compared to 29 last year.

–30–