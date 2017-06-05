Vauxhall School board to consider disciplinary action against Teachers.

Education Minister, Senator Ruel Reid, says the Board of Vauxhall High School in Kingston is to consider whether it will take any disciplinary action against three teachers who held down a male student and cut his hair.

The teachers, Carl Samuels, Jerome Grossett and Fabian Brown have been criminally charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and unlawful wounding.

They’re to appear in court on Thursday.

Minister Reid says what happened at the school is a clear breach of policy.

However, the Minister says he’s not condoning indiscipline among students.

Rather, he’s stressing that school administrators should follow established procedures when enforcing discipline.

Senator Ruel Reid, Education Minister.