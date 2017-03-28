Vaz Blasts Phillips’ ‘Hypocrisy’

West Portland MP, the JLP’s Daryl Vaz, has launched a blistering attack on new PNP President, Dr. Peter Phillips.

Mr. Vaz says Dr.Phillips and the PNP must be held to account for approximately 20 years of stewardship which has left the country’s economy facing major difficulties.

He says Dr. Phillips is a hypocrite for criticizing the JLP’s budget and the party’s efforts to fight crime.

Addressing a PNP Special Delegates’ conference yesterday where he was installed as PNP President, Dr. Phillips sharply criticized the JLP’s budget and the government’s $13.5-billion package to help fund it.

Vaz turned up a few hours later at the JLP Area Council One meeting in Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ West Central St. Andrew constituency in a militant mood.

Mr. Vaz says the JLP, unlike the PNP, knows how to grow the economy in a significant way.

He says Dr. Phillips failed miserably in this area.

He further accused Dr. Phillips of being grudgeful in his criticism of the JLP tax break plan which has removed the income tax burden from thousands of Jamaicans.

Mr. Vaz noted that Jamaica became the murder capital of the world in 2005 when over 1,670 people were murdered when Dr. Phillips was National Security Minister.

He called him a hypocrite for saying Jamaicans have never felt more unsafe than they do now.

