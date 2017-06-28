Vaz Brands Opposition Stance on Special Zones Bill ‘Cowardly & Obstructionist’

West Portland MP, the JLP’s Daryl Vaz, is accusing the parliamentary Opposition of being cowardly and obstructionist in their stance against the Government’s anti-crime bill.

Vaz, who’s also a Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, today launched a blistering attack on the Opposition, hours ahead of today’s debate in House of Representatives on the Special Operation Zone bill.

The government and opposition are to table separate reports in the House of Representatives this afternoon following deliberations of the Joint Select Committee reviewing the Special Operation Zones bill

Daryl Vaz says he’s heading to parliament this afternoon ready to stay all night to have the anti-crime bill passed into law.

He’s accusing Opposition Leader Dr. Peter Phillips and the PNP of attempting to block steps being taken to tackle crime.

Dr. Phillips has described the zone of special operation zones bill as oppressive.

While the Opposition Spokesmen on Justice and Security, Mark Golding and Peter Bunting, have said the bill is unnecessary.

Yesterday, Bunting described the Government’s push to pass the bill into law in short order as a charade.

Vaz is not amused.

The West Portland MP says Opposition MPs should take their cue from the former head of the PNP secretariat who yesterday described the zones of special operations bill as absolutely necessary.

Meanwhile, PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson, is defending the stance taken by the Opposition. He’s also denying suggestions by Mr. Vaz that the PNP parliamentarians are being obstructionists.

Mr. Robinson says the PNP doesn’t have the numbers in parliament to prevent the bill from being passed into law.

