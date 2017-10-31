Vaz Chalks SE St Andrew Victory up to Better Strategy

The Member of Parliament for West Portland, Daryl Vaz, is attributing the JLP’s victory in South East St Mary to strategic planning and organization.

He says it was a team effort.

Minister Vaz says Prime Minister Andrew Holness was also critical to the party’s victory.

And, Mr. Vaz, who has been at the forefront of the JLP’s efforts blasting what they’ve called the hypocrisy of the PNP for fielding a candidate who isn’t a Jamaican citizen says he has nothing personal against Dr. Shane Alexis.

He says the leadership of the PNP did the first time candidate an injustice.

–30–