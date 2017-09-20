Search
Vaz Dismisses Phillips’ By-Election Reform as ‘Hypocritical’

Sep 19, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Member of Parliament for West Portland, Daryl Vaz is criticizing PNP President, Dr. Peter Phillips, saying he’s hypocritical for suggesting that there be fixed dates for by-elections.

While addressing the PNP’s Annual Conference on Sunday, Dr. Phillips criticized the government for the delay in announcing the date for the by-elections to be held in three constituencies.

These are South St. Andrew, South West St. Andrew and South East St. Mary.

Dr. Phillips vowed that a future government led by his party would change the law to fix the date, within a specific time, to hold by-elections to fill vacancies in Parliament.

He says if this is done, “No Prime Minister will be able to play games with the calling of by-elections.”

In the meantime, Mr. Vaz says he expects the issue of the by-elections will be addressed shortly.

