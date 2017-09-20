Vaz Dismisses Phillips’ By-Election Reform as ‘Hypocritical’

Member of Parliament for West Portland, Daryl Vaz is criticizing PNP President, Dr. Peter Phillips, saying he’s hypocritical for suggesting that there be fixed dates for by-elections.

While addressing the PNP’s Annual Conference on Sunday, Dr. Phillips criticized the government for the delay in announcing the date for the by-elections to be held in three constituencies.

These are South St. Andrew, South West St. Andrew and South East St. Mary.

Dr. Phillips vowed that a future government led by his party would change the law to fix the date, within a specific time, to hold by-elections to fill vacancies in Parliament.

He says if this is done, “No Prime Minister will be able to play games with the calling of by-elections.”

In the meantime, Mr. Vaz says he expects the issue of the by-elections will be addressed shortly.

