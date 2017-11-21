Vaz & Grant Clash Over Declining Coffee Prices

Government MP, Daryl Vaz and Jamaica Agricultural Society, JAS President, Norman Grant, clashed at a Coffee Symposium Sunday night.

This over what Mr. Vaz described as baseless propaganda about the reason for a decline in coffee prices.

The symposium was organized by the Member of Parliament for East Rural St. Andrew, the JLP’s Juliet Holness.

Some coffee farmers have been uneasy about a decline in prices.

Norman Grant addressed the symposium last night and sought to distance himself from an allegation that the price of coffee usually decreases when a JLP administration is in office.

Grant is also CEO of the Mavis Bank Coffee Factory Limited and Secretary of the Jamaica Coffee Exporters Association, JCEA.

Vaz was not amused. He noted that the government has been out of the coffee business for approximately 10 years.

The West Portland MP lashed out at Mr. Grant for what he noted is misinformation circulating about why coffee prices have decreased.

Mr . Vaz urged farmers in attendance at the event to consider whether the Agricultural Society led by Grant has been looking out for their best interest.

The West Portland MP also lashed out at Mr. Grant for not investing more in the nation’s coffee farmers.

— 30 —