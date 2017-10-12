Search
Vaz Predicts Runaway By-Election Victory for Dunn

The Jamaica Labour Party’s Daryl Vaz is predicting a runaway victory for his party’s candidate, Dr. Norman Dunn, in the South East St. Mary by-election set for October 30.

Mr. Vaz, who’s the Member of Parliament for West Portland, says he expects the JLP to win by at least 1000 votes.

He believes the controversy over the citizenship of the PNP’s candidate, Dr. Shane Alexis, will help the JLP.

Mr. Vaz says two polls commissioned by the JLP show the party enjoys a comfortable lead.

Yesterday, Dr. Alexis told the Nationwide News he’s started the process to become a Jamaican citizen.

